5 Guernsey pounds to Turkmenistani manats

Convert GGP to TMT at the real exchange rate

5 ggp
22.19 tmt

1.00000 GGP = 4.43768 TMT

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86441.097591.45851.491391.657350.9601518.8681
1 GBP1.1568711.2697105.8091.72541.91741.1107721.8286
1 USD0.911150.787588183.33351.35891.510120.8748517.1919
1 INR0.01093390.009451030.01210.01630680.01812140.01049820.206302

How to convert Guernsey pounds to Turkmenistani manats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TMT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GGP to TMT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Guernsey pound / Turkmenistani Manat
1 GGP4.43768 TMT
5 GGP22.18840 TMT
10 GGP44.37680 TMT
20 GGP88.75360 TMT
50 GGP221.88400 TMT
100 GGP443.76800 TMT
250 GGP1109.42000 TMT
500 GGP2218.84000 TMT
1000 GGP4437.68000 TMT
2000 GGP8875.36000 TMT
5000 GGP22188.40000 TMT
10000 GGP44376.80000 TMT
Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Guernsey pound
1 TMT0.22534 GGP
5 TMT1.12671 GGP
10 TMT2.25343 GGP
20 TMT4.50686 GGP
50 TMT11.26715 GGP
100 TMT22.53430 GGP
250 TMT56.33575 GGP
500 TMT112.67150 GGP
1000 TMT225.34300 GGP
2000 TMT450.68600 GGP
5000 TMT1126.71500 GGP
10000 TMT2253.43000 GGP