100 Guernsey pounds to Euros

Convert GGP to EUR at the real exchange rate

100 ggp
115.68 eur

1.00000 GGP = 1.15680 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:01
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Guernsey pounds to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GGP to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Guernsey pound / Euro
1 GGP1.15680 EUR
5 GGP5.78400 EUR
10 GGP11.56800 EUR
20 GGP23.13600 EUR
50 GGP57.84000 EUR
100 GGP115.68000 EUR
250 GGP289.20000 EUR
500 GGP578.40000 EUR
1000 GGP1156.80000 EUR
2000 GGP2313.60000 EUR
5000 GGP5784.00000 EUR
10000 GGP11568.00000 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Guernsey pound
1 EUR0.86445 GGP
5 EUR4.32227 GGP
10 EUR8.64455 GGP
20 EUR17.28910 GGP
50 EUR43.22275 GGP
100 EUR86.44550 GGP
250 EUR216.11375 GGP
500 EUR432.22750 GGP
1000 EUR864.45500 GGP
2000 EUR1728.91000 GGP
5000 EUR4322.27500 GGP
10000 EUR8644.55000 GGP