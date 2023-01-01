1 Guernsey pound to Euros

Convert GGP to EUR

1 ggp
1.16 eur

1.00000 GGP = 1.15619 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate
1 EUR10.8651.097391.45361.491511.658560.9615518.8719
1 GBP1.1560711.2686105.731.724341.917471.1116221.818
1 USD0.911250.788271183.34421.359251.511490.876317.1985
1 INR0.01093450.009458010.011998410.01630890.01813550.01051420.206355

Conversion rates Guernsey pound / Euro
1 GGP1.15619 EUR
5 GGP5.78095 EUR
10 GGP11.56190 EUR
20 GGP23.12380 EUR
50 GGP57.80950 EUR
100 GGP115.61900 EUR
250 GGP289.04750 EUR
500 GGP578.09500 EUR
1000 GGP1156.19000 EUR
2000 GGP2312.38000 EUR
5000 GGP5780.95000 EUR
10000 GGP11561.90000 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Guernsey pound
1 EUR0.86491 GGP
5 EUR4.32456 GGP
10 EUR8.64913 GGP
20 EUR17.29826 GGP
50 EUR43.24565 GGP
100 EUR86.49130 GGP
250 EUR216.22825 GGP
500 EUR432.45650 GGP
1000 EUR864.91300 GGP
2000 EUR1729.82600 GGP
5000 EUR4324.56500 GGP
10000 EUR8649.13000 GGP