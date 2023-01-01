20 Georgian laris to Vanuatu vatus

Convert GEL to VUV at the real exchange rate

20 gel
915 vuv

1.00000 GEL = 45.74800 VUV

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:52 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

GEL to VUV conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GEL → 0 VUV
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86681.047987.17181.432951.646990.9619518.5245
1GBP1.1536711.20895100.5691.653181.900121.1097721.3715
1USD0.95430.827164183.18711.367451.571710.9179517.6777
1INR0.01147160.009943420.012021110.01643820.01889370.01103480.212505

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Georgian laris to Vanuatu vatus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GEL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VUV in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GEL to VUV rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Georgian laris

GEL to USD

GEL to EUR

GEL to GBP

GEL to INR

GEL to JPY

GEL to RUB

GEL to AUD

GEL to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Vanuatu Vatu
1 GEL45.74800 VUV
5 GEL228.74000 VUV
10 GEL457.48000 VUV
20 GEL914.96000 VUV
50 GEL2287.40000 VUV
100 GEL4574.80000 VUV
250 GEL11437.00000 VUV
500 GEL22874.00000 VUV
1000 GEL45748.00000 VUV
2000 GEL91496.00000 VUV
5000 GEL228740.00000 VUV
10000 GEL457480.00000 VUV
Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Georgian Lari
1 VUV0.02186 GEL
5 VUV0.10929 GEL
10 VUV0.21859 GEL
20 VUV0.43718 GEL
50 VUV1.09295 GEL
100 VUV2.18589 GEL
250 VUV5.46473 GEL
500 VUV10.92945 GEL
1000 VUV21.85890 GEL
2000 VUV43.71780 GEL
5000 VUV109.29450 GEL
10000 VUV218.58900 GEL