500 Georgian laris to Ugandan shillings

Convert GEL to UGX at the real exchange rate

500 gel
701,515 ugx

1.00000 GEL = 1403.03000 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:46 UTC
GEL to UGX conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GEL → 0 UGX
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866851.047987.17181.4331.646990.962118.5237
1GBP1.153611.2089100.5651.653171.900041.1098821.3697
1USD0.95430.827198183.18711.36751.571710.918117.677
1INR0.01147160.009943830.012021110.01643880.01889370.01103660.212497

Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Ugandan Shilling
1 GEL1403.03000 UGX
5 GEL7015.15000 UGX
10 GEL14030.30000 UGX
20 GEL28060.60000 UGX
50 GEL70151.50000 UGX
100 GEL140303.00000 UGX
250 GEL350757.50000 UGX
500 GEL701515.00000 UGX
1000 GEL1403030.00000 UGX
2000 GEL2806060.00000 UGX
5000 GEL7015150.00000 UGX
10000 GEL14030300.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Georgian Lari
1 UGX0.00071 GEL
5 UGX0.00356 GEL
10 UGX0.00713 GEL
20 UGX0.01425 GEL
50 UGX0.03564 GEL
100 UGX0.07127 GEL
250 UGX0.17819 GEL
500 UGX0.35637 GEL
1000 UGX0.71274 GEL
2000 UGX1.42549 GEL
5000 UGX3.56372 GEL
10000 UGX7.12745 GEL