10 Georgian laris to Pakistani rupees

Convert GEL to PKR at the real exchange rate

10 gel
1,070.54 pkr

1.00000 GEL = 107.05400 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:11 UTC
GEL to PKR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GEL → 0 PKR
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Pakistani Rupee
1 GEL107.05400 PKR
5 GEL535.27000 PKR
10 GEL1070.54000 PKR
20 GEL2141.08000 PKR
50 GEL5352.70000 PKR
100 GEL10705.40000 PKR
250 GEL26763.50000 PKR
500 GEL53527.00000 PKR
1000 GEL107054.00000 PKR
2000 GEL214108.00000 PKR
5000 GEL535270.00000 PKR
10000 GEL1070540.00000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Georgian Lari
1 PKR0.00934 GEL
5 PKR0.04671 GEL
10 PKR0.09341 GEL
20 PKR0.18682 GEL
50 PKR0.46705 GEL
100 PKR0.93410 GEL
250 PKR2.33526 GEL
500 PKR4.67052 GEL
1000 PKR9.34104 GEL
2000 PKR18.68208 GEL
5000 PKR46.70520 GEL
10000 PKR93.41040 GEL