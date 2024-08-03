10 British pounds sterling to Qatari rials

Convert GBP to QAR at the real exchange rate

10 gbp
46.70 qar

£1.000 GBP = QR4.670 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

GBP to QAR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 GBP to QARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.74464.7446
Low4.64024.5551
Average4.69714.6476
Change0.41%2.13%
View full history

1 GBP to QAR stats

The performance of GBP to QAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.7446 and a 30 day low of 4.6402. This means the 30 day average was 4.6971. The change for GBP to QAR was 0.41.

The performance of GBP to QAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.7446 and a 90 day low of 4.5551. This means the 90 day average was 4.6476. The change for GBP to QAR was 2.13.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURINRAUDJPYCADCHFNZD
1 USD10.91783.8011.536146.531.3870.8581.678
1 EUR1.091191.4311.676159.881.5140.9361.831
1 INR0.0120.01110.0181.7490.0170.010.02
1 AUD0.6510.59754.567195.4130.9030.5591.093

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert British pounds sterling to Qatari rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and QAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to QAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for British pounds sterling

GBP to USD

GBP to EUR

GBP to INR

GBP to AUD

GBP to JPY

GBP to CAD

GBP to CHF

GBP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Qatari Rial
1 GBP4.66960 QAR
5 GBP23.34800 QAR
10 GBP46.69600 QAR
20 GBP93.39200 QAR
50 GBP233.48000 QAR
100 GBP466.96000 QAR
250 GBP1,167.40000 QAR
500 GBP2,334.80000 QAR
1000 GBP4,669.60000 QAR
2000 GBP9,339.20000 QAR
5000 GBP23,348.00000 QAR
10000 GBP46,696.00000 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / British Pound Sterling
1 QAR0.21415 GBP
5 QAR1.07076 GBP
10 QAR2.14151 GBP
20 QAR4.28302 GBP
50 QAR10.70755 GBP
100 QAR21.41510 GBP
250 QAR53.53775 GBP
500 QAR107.07550 GBP
1000 QAR214.15100 GBP
2000 QAR428.30200 GBP
5000 QAR1,070.75500 GBP
10000 QAR2,141.51000 GBP