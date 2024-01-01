1 Qatari rial to British pounds sterling

Convert QAR to GBP at the real exchange rate

1 qar
0.22 gbp

1.00000 QAR = 0.21798 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:39
Top currencies

 USDINRCADPKRGBPEURNGNAUD
1 USD183.02721.35005278.970.7943130.92861530.891.53081
1 INR0.012044210.01626033.359980.00956690.011184218.43840.0184374
1 CAD0.74071361.49941206.6370.5883580.687821133.951.13389
1 PKR0.003584610.2976210.0048394110.002847310.003328645.487650.00548736

Conversion rates Qatari Rial / British Pound Sterling
1 QAR0.21798 GBP
5 QAR1.08989 GBP
10 QAR2.17978 GBP
20 QAR4.35956 GBP
50 QAR10.89890 GBP
100 QAR21.79780 GBP
250 QAR54.49450 GBP
500 QAR108.98900 GBP
1000 QAR217.97800 GBP
2000 QAR435.95600 GBP
5000 QAR1089.89000 GBP
10000 QAR2179.78000 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Qatari Rial
1 GBP4.58761 QAR
5 GBP22.93805 QAR
10 GBP45.87610 QAR
20 GBP91.75220 QAR
50 GBP229.38050 QAR
100 GBP458.76100 QAR
250 GBP1146.90250 QAR
500 GBP2293.80500 QAR
1000 GBP4587.61000 QAR
2000 GBP9175.22000 QAR
5000 GBP22938.05000 QAR
10000 GBP45876.10000 QAR