5 British pounds sterling to Cayman Islands dollars

Convert GBP to KYD at the real exchange rate

5 gbp
5.25 kyd

£1.000 GBP = $1.050 KYD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
GBP to KYD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 GBP to KYDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.06681.0668
Low1.04351.0245
Average1.05631.0453
Change0.39%2.13%
1 GBP to KYD stats

The performance of GBP to KYD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.0668 and a 30 day low of 1.0435. This means the 30 day average was 1.0563. The change for GBP to KYD was 0.39.

The performance of GBP to KYD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.0668 and a 90 day low of 1.0245. This means the 90 day average was 1.0453. The change for GBP to KYD was 2.13.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 GBP1.05001 KYD
5 GBP5.25005 KYD
10 GBP10.50010 KYD
20 GBP21.00020 KYD
50 GBP52.50050 KYD
100 GBP105.00100 KYD
250 GBP262.50250 KYD
500 GBP525.00500 KYD
1000 GBP1,050.01000 KYD
2000 GBP2,100.02000 KYD
5000 GBP5,250.05000 KYD
10000 GBP10,500.10000 KYD
Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / British Pound Sterling
1 KYD0.95237 GBP
5 KYD4.76186 GBP
10 KYD9.52372 GBP
20 KYD19.04744 GBP
50 KYD47.61860 GBP
100 KYD95.23720 GBP
250 KYD238.09300 GBP
500 KYD476.18600 GBP
1000 KYD952.37200 GBP
2000 KYD1,904.74400 GBP
5000 KYD4,761.86000 GBP
10000 KYD9,523.72000 GBP