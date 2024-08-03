10 British pounds sterling to Canadian dollars

Convert GBP to CAD at the real exchange rate

10 gbp
17.76 cad

£1.000 GBP = C$1.776 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

GBP to CAD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 GBP to CADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.78171.7817
Low1.73671.7125
Average1.76821.7461
Change2.28%3.46%
View full history

1 GBP to CAD stats

The performance of GBP to CAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.7817 and a 30 day low of 1.7367. This means the 30 day average was 1.7682. The change for GBP to CAD was 2.28.

The performance of GBP to CAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.7817 and a 90 day low of 1.7125. This means the 90 day average was 1.7461. The change for GBP to CAD was 3.46.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURINRAUDJPYCADCHFNZD
1 USD10.91783.8011.536146.531.3870.8581.678
1 EUR1.091191.4311.676159.881.5140.9361.831
1 INR0.0120.01110.0181.7490.0170.010.02
1 AUD0.6510.59754.567195.4130.9030.5591.093

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert British pounds sterling to Canadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for British pounds sterling

GBP to USD

GBP to EUR

GBP to INR

GBP to AUD

GBP to JPY

GBP to CAD

GBP to CHF

GBP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Canadian Dollar
1 GBP1.77637 CAD
5 GBP8.88185 CAD
10 GBP17.76370 CAD
20 GBP35.52740 CAD
50 GBP88.81850 CAD
100 GBP177.63700 CAD
250 GBP444.09250 CAD
500 GBP888.18500 CAD
1000 GBP1,776.37000 CAD
2000 GBP3,552.74000 CAD
5000 GBP8,881.85000 CAD
10000 GBP17,763.70000 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / British Pound Sterling
1 CAD0.56295 GBP
5 CAD2.81473 GBP
10 CAD5.62945 GBP
20 CAD11.25890 GBP
50 CAD28.14725 GBP
100 CAD56.29450 GBP
250 CAD140.73625 GBP
500 CAD281.47250 GBP
1000 CAD562.94500 GBP
2000 CAD1,125.89000 GBP
5000 CAD2,814.72500 GBP
10000 CAD5,629.45000 GBP