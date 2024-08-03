10 British pounds sterling to Australian dollars

Convert GBP to AUD at the real exchange rate

10 gbp
19.67 aud

£1.000 GBP = A$1.967 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
GBP to AUD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 GBP to AUDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.96651.9665
Low1.89661.8928
Average1.93291.9174
Change3.67%3.63%
1 GBP to AUD stats

The performance of GBP to AUD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.9665 and a 30 day low of 1.8966. This means the 30 day average was 1.9329. The change for GBP to AUD was 3.67.

The performance of GBP to AUD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.9665 and a 90 day low of 1.8928. This means the 90 day average was 1.9174. The change for GBP to AUD was 3.63.

Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Australian Dollar
1 GBP1.96652 AUD
5 GBP9.83260 AUD
10 GBP19.66520 AUD
20 GBP39.33040 AUD
50 GBP98.32600 AUD
100 GBP196.65200 AUD
250 GBP491.63000 AUD
500 GBP983.26000 AUD
1000 GBP1,966.52000 AUD
2000 GBP3,933.04000 AUD
5000 GBP9,832.60000 AUD
10000 GBP19,665.20000 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / British Pound Sterling
1 AUD0.50851 GBP
5 AUD2.54256 GBP
10 AUD5.08512 GBP
20 AUD10.17024 GBP
50 AUD25.42560 GBP
100 AUD50.85120 GBP
250 AUD127.12800 GBP
500 AUD254.25600 GBP
1000 AUD508.51200 GBP
2000 AUD1,017.02400 GBP
5000 AUD2,542.56000 GBP
10000 AUD5,085.12000 GBP