10 Falkland Islands pounds to Saint Helena pounds

Convert FKP to SHP at the real exchange rate

10 fkp
10.05 shp

1.00000 FKP = 1.00510 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:16 UTC
FKP to SHP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 FKP → 0 SHP
Mid market rate

How to convert Falkland Islands pounds to Saint Helena pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select FKP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current FKP to SHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Falkland Islands Pound / Saint Helena Pound
1 FKP1.00510 SHP
5 FKP5.02550 SHP
10 FKP10.05100 SHP
20 FKP20.10200 SHP
50 FKP50.25500 SHP
100 FKP100.51000 SHP
250 FKP251.27500 SHP
500 FKP502.55000 SHP
1000 FKP1005.10000 SHP
2000 FKP2010.20000 SHP
5000 FKP5025.50000 SHP
10000 FKP10051.00000 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Falkland Islands Pound
1 SHP0.99492 FKP
5 SHP4.97462 FKP
10 SHP9.94924 FKP
20 SHP19.89848 FKP
50 SHP49.74620 FKP
100 SHP99.49240 FKP
250 SHP248.73100 FKP
500 SHP497.46200 FKP
1000 SHP994.92400 FKP
2000 SHP1989.84800 FKP
5000 SHP4974.62000 FKP
10000 SHP9949.24000 FKP