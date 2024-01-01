250 Saint Helena pounds to Falkland Islands pounds

Convert SHP to FKP at the real exchange rate

£1.000 SHP = £1.000 FKP

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:02
SHP to FKP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

FKP
1 SHP to FKPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.00011.0001
Low1.00001.0000
Average1.00001.0000
Change0.01%0.01%
1 SHP to FKP stats

The performance of SHP to FKP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.0001 and a 30 day low of 1.0000. This means the 30 day average was 1.0000. The change for SHP to FKP was 0.01.

The performance of SHP to FKP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.0001 and a 90 day low of 1.0000. This means the 90 day average was 1.0000. The change for SHP to FKP was 0.01.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Saint Helena pounds to Falkland Islands pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and FKP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SHP to FKP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Falkland Islands Pound
1 SHP1.00000 FKP
5 SHP5.00000 FKP
10 SHP10.00000 FKP
20 SHP20.00000 FKP
50 SHP50.00000 FKP
100 SHP100.00000 FKP
250 SHP250.00000 FKP
500 SHP500.00000 FKP
1000 SHP1,000.00000 FKP
2000 SHP2,000.00000 FKP
5000 SHP5,000.00000 FKP
10000 SHP10,000.00000 FKP
Conversion rates Falkland Islands Pound / Saint Helena Pound
1 FKP1.00000 SHP
5 FKP5.00000 SHP
10 FKP10.00000 SHP
20 FKP20.00000 SHP
50 FKP50.00000 SHP
100 FKP100.00000 SHP
250 FKP250.00000 SHP
500 FKP500.00000 SHP
1000 FKP1,000.00000 SHP
2000 FKP2,000.00000 SHP
5000 FKP5,000.00000 SHP
10000 FKP10,000.00000 SHP