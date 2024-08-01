50 Euros to Ukrainian hryvnias

Convert EUR to UAH at the real exchange rate

50 eur
2,231.20 uah

€1.000 EUR = ₴44.62 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
EUR to UAH conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 EUR to UAHLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High44.965544.9655
Low43.568342.0863
Average44.298043.5066
Change2.42%5.84%
1 EUR to UAH stats

The performance of EUR to UAH in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 44.9655 and a 30 day low of 43.5683. This means the 30 day average was 44.2980. The change for EUR to UAH was 2.42.

The performance of EUR to UAH in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 44.9655 and a 90 day low of 42.0863. This means the 90 day average was 43.5066. The change for EUR to UAH was 5.84.

