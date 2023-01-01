20 Ukrainian hryvnias to Euros

Convert UAH to EUR at the real exchange rate

20 uah
0.52 eur

1.00000 UAH = 0.02602 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 9:47 UTC
Track the exchange rateSend money
50+ currencies in one account

UAH to EUR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 UAH → 0 EUR
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86671.051187.49781.44811.658670.963919.0011
1GBP1.153811.2127100.951.670741.913681.1121521.9223
1USD0.95140.824606183.2441.37771.578030.9170518.0773
1INR0.01142890.009905890.012012910.01655010.01895670.01101640.21716

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ukrainian hryvnias to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UAH in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UAH to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ukrainian hryvnias

UAH to USD

UAH to EUR

UAH to INR

UAH to GBP

UAH to SGD

UAH to CAD

UAH to ZAR

UAH to AUD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Euro
1 UAH0.02602 EUR
5 UAH0.13008 EUR
10 UAH0.26016 EUR
20 UAH0.52033 EUR
50 UAH1.30082 EUR
100 UAH2.60164 EUR
250 UAH6.50410 EUR
500 UAH13.00820 EUR
1000 UAH26.01640 EUR
2000 UAH52.03280 EUR
5000 UAH130.08200 EUR
10000 UAH260.16400 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 EUR38.43730 UAH
5 EUR192.18650 UAH
10 EUR384.37300 UAH
20 EUR768.74600 UAH
50 EUR1921.86500 UAH
100 EUR3843.73000 UAH
250 EUR9609.32500 UAH
500 EUR19218.65000 UAH
1000 EUR38437.30000 UAH
2000 EUR76874.60000 UAH
5000 EUR192186.50000 UAH
10000 EUR384373.00000 UAH