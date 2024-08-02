100 Euros to Thai bahts

Convert EUR to THB at the real exchange rate

100 eur
3,853.59 thb

€1.000 EUR = ฿38.54 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
EUR to THB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 EUR to THBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High39.609339.9587
Low38.394638.3946
Average39.237439.4488
Change-2.71%-2.60%
1 EUR to THB stats

The performance of EUR to THB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 39.6093 and a 30 day low of 38.3946. This means the 30 day average was 39.2374. The change for EUR to THB was -2.71.

The performance of EUR to THB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 39.9587 and a 90 day low of 38.3946. This means the 90 day average was 39.4488. The change for EUR to THB was -2.60.

Top currencies

 USDGBPCHFCADINRAUDJPYPLN
1 USD10.7810.8581.38783.8011.536146.533.933
1 GBP1.28111.0991.776107.3071.967187.6325.036
1 CHF1.1660.9111.61797.6811.79170.8014.584
1 CAD0.7210.5630.618160.4081.107105.6262.835

Conversion rates Euro / Thai Baht
1 EUR38.53590 THB
5 EUR192.67950 THB
10 EUR385.35900 THB
20 EUR770.71800 THB
50 EUR1,926.79500 THB
100 EUR3,853.59000 THB
250 EUR9,633.97500 THB
500 EUR19,267.95000 THB
1000 EUR38,535.90000 THB
2000 EUR77,071.80000 THB
5000 EUR192,679.50000 THB
10000 EUR385,359.00000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Euro
1 THB0.02595 EUR
5 THB0.12975 EUR
10 THB0.25950 EUR
20 THB0.51900 EUR
50 THB1.29749 EUR
100 THB2.59498 EUR
250 THB6.48745 EUR
500 THB12.97490 EUR
1000 THB25.94980 EUR
2000 THB51.89960 EUR
5000 THB129.74900 EUR
10000 THB259.49800 EUR