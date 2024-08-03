5 Euros to Polish zloty

Convert EUR to PLN at the real exchange rate

5 eur
21.45 pln

€1.000 EUR = zł4.291 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
EUR to PLN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 EUR to PLNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.30264.3800
Low4.25404.2524
Average4.27904.2928
Change0.18%-0.78%
1 EUR to PLN stats

The performance of EUR to PLN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.3026 and a 30 day low of 4.2540. This means the 30 day average was 4.2790. The change for EUR to PLN was 0.18.

The performance of EUR to PLN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.3800 and a 90 day low of 4.2524. This means the 90 day average was 4.2928. The change for EUR to PLN was -0.78.

Top currencies

 USDGBPCHFCADINRAUDJPYPLN
1 USD10.7810.8581.38783.8011.536146.533.933
1 GBP1.28111.0991.776107.3071.967187.6325.036
1 CHF1.1660.9111.61797.6811.79170.8014.584
1 CAD0.7210.5630.618160.4081.107105.6262.835

Conversion rates Euro / Polish Zloty
1 EUR4.29080 PLN
5 EUR21.45400 PLN
10 EUR42.90800 PLN
20 EUR85.81600 PLN
50 EUR214.54000 PLN
100 EUR429.08000 PLN
250 EUR1,072.70000 PLN
500 EUR2,145.40000 PLN
1000 EUR4,290.80000 PLN
2000 EUR8,581.60000 PLN
5000 EUR21,454.00000 PLN
10000 EUR42,908.00000 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Euro
1 PLN0.23306 EUR
5 PLN1.16529 EUR
10 PLN2.33057 EUR
20 PLN4.66114 EUR
50 PLN11.65285 EUR
100 PLN23.30570 EUR
250 PLN58.26425 EUR
500 PLN116.52850 EUR
1000 PLN233.05700 EUR
2000 PLN466.11400 EUR
5000 PLN1,165.28500 EUR
10000 PLN2,330.57000 EUR