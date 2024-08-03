Euro to Polish zloty exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Euro to Polish zloty is currently 4.291 today, reflecting a -0.112% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Euro has remained relatively stable, with a 0.368% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Euro to Polish zloty has fluctuated between a high of 4.304 on 01-08-2024 and a low of 4.272 on 29-07-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-08-2024, with a 0.184% increase in value.