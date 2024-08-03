1 Euro to Malaysian ringgits

Convert EUR to MYR at the real exchange rate

1 eur
4.90 myr

€1.000 EUR = RM4.901 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
EUR to MYR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 EUR to MYRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5.10705.1154
Low4.90104.9010
Average5.06645.0765
Change-3.74%-3.91%
1 EUR to MYR stats

The performance of EUR to MYR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5.1070 and a 30 day low of 4.9010. This means the 30 day average was 5.0664. The change for EUR to MYR was -3.74.

The performance of EUR to MYR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5.1154 and a 90 day low of 4.9010. This means the 90 day average was 5.0765. The change for EUR to MYR was -3.91.

Top currencies

 USDGBPCHFCADINRAUDJPYPLN
1 USD10.7810.8581.38783.8011.536146.533.933
1 GBP1.28111.0991.776107.3071.967187.6325.036
1 CHF1.1660.9111.61797.6811.79170.8014.584
1 CAD0.7210.5630.618160.4081.107105.6262.835

Conversion rates Euro / Malaysian Ringgit
1 EUR4.90100 MYR
5 EUR24.50500 MYR
10 EUR49.01000 MYR
20 EUR98.02000 MYR
50 EUR245.05000 MYR
100 EUR490.10000 MYR
250 EUR1,225.25000 MYR
500 EUR2,450.50000 MYR
1000 EUR4,901.00000 MYR
2000 EUR9,802.00000 MYR
5000 EUR24,505.00000 MYR
10000 EUR49,010.00000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Euro
1 MYR0.20404 EUR
5 MYR1.02020 EUR
10 MYR2.04040 EUR
20 MYR4.08080 EUR
50 MYR10.20200 EUR
100 MYR20.40400 EUR
250 MYR51.01000 EUR
500 MYR102.02000 EUR
1000 MYR204.04000 EUR
2000 MYR408.08000 EUR
5000 MYR1,020.20000 EUR
10000 MYR2,040.40000 EUR