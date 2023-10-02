50 Malaysian ringgits to Euros

Convert MYR to EUR at the real exchange rate

50 myr
10.09 eur

1.00000 MYR = 0.20181 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 7:31 UTC
MYR to EUR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MYR → 0 EUR
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.867451.0469587.15371.435891.659450.963818.9941
1GBP1.152811.2069100.4691.655261.912981.1110721.8959
1USD0.955150.828569183.24531.37151.585040.920518.1423
1INR0.0114740.009953340.012012710.01647540.01904060.01105770.217938

Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Euro
1 MYR0.20181 EUR
5 MYR1.00904 EUR
10 MYR2.01808 EUR
20 MYR4.03616 EUR
50 MYR10.09040 EUR
100 MYR20.18080 EUR
250 MYR50.45200 EUR
500 MYR100.90400 EUR
1000 MYR201.80800 EUR
2000 MYR403.61600 EUR
5000 MYR1009.04000 EUR
10000 MYR2018.08000 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Malaysian Ringgit
1 EUR4.95521 MYR
5 EUR24.77605 MYR
10 EUR49.55210 MYR
20 EUR99.10420 MYR
50 EUR247.76050 MYR
100 EUR495.52100 MYR
250 EUR1238.80250 MYR
500 EUR2477.60500 MYR
1000 EUR4955.21000 MYR
2000 EUR9910.42000 MYR
5000 EUR24776.05000 MYR
10000 EUR49552.10000 MYR