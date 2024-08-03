Euro to Malaysian ringgits exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Euro to Malaysian ringgits is currently 4.901 today, reflecting a 0.700% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Euro has remained relatively stable, with a -3.038% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Euro to Malaysian ringgits has fluctuated between a high of 5.056 on 28-07-2024 and a low of 4.861 on 02-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-08-2024, with a 0.563% increase in value.