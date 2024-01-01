20 Czech korunas to Kuwaiti dinars

Convert CZK to KWD at the real exchange rate

20 czk
0.261 kwd

1.00000 CZK = 0.01304 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURUSDGBPKRWPLNINRTRYCHF
1 EUR11.07770.855321436.014.34189.458933.24010.94939
1 USD0.9278510.7935881332.484.026883.009130.84360.8809
1 GBP1.169151.260111679.065.07529104.638.8661.10998
1 KRW0.0006963720.0007504780.00059557210.003022030.06229670.02314750.000661098

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Czech korunas to Kuwaiti dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CZK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CZK to KWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Czech korunas

CZK to EUR

CZK to USD

CZK to GBP

CZK to KRW

CZK to PLN

CZK to INR

CZK to TRY

CZK to CHF

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 CZK0.01304 KWD
5 CZK0.06520 KWD
10 CZK0.13040 KWD
20 CZK0.26080 KWD
50 CZK0.65201 KWD
100 CZK1.30402 KWD
250 CZK3.26005 KWD
500 CZK6.52010 KWD
1000 CZK13.04020 KWD
2000 CZK26.08040 KWD
5000 CZK65.20100 KWD
10000 CZK130.40200 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Czech Republic Koruna
1 KWD76.68600 CZK
5 KWD383.43000 CZK
10 KWD766.86000 CZK
20 KWD1533.72000 CZK
50 KWD3834.30000 CZK
100 KWD7668.60000 CZK
250 KWD19171.50000 CZK
500 KWD38343.00000 CZK
1000 KWD76686.00000 CZK
2000 KWD153372.00000 CZK
5000 KWD383430.00000 CZK
10000 KWD766860.00000 CZK