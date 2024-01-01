100 Czech korunas to Honduran lempiras

Convert CZK to HNL at the real exchange rate

100 czk
104.51 hnl

1.00000 CZK = 1.04513 HNL

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Czech korunas to Honduran lempiras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CZK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HNL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CZK to HNL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Czech korunas

CZK to EUR

CZK to USD

CZK to GBP

CZK to KRW

CZK to PLN

CZK to INR

CZK to TRY

CZK to CHF

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Honduran Lempira
1 CZK1.04513 HNL
5 CZK5.22565 HNL
10 CZK10.45130 HNL
20 CZK20.90260 HNL
50 CZK52.25650 HNL
100 CZK104.51300 HNL
250 CZK261.28250 HNL
500 CZK522.56500 HNL
1000 CZK1045.13000 HNL
2000 CZK2090.26000 HNL
5000 CZK5225.65000 HNL
10000 CZK10451.30000 HNL
Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Czech Republic Koruna
1 HNL0.95682 CZK
5 HNL4.78408 CZK
10 HNL9.56816 CZK
20 HNL19.13632 CZK
50 HNL47.84080 CZK
100 HNL95.68160 CZK
250 HNL239.20400 CZK
500 HNL478.40800 CZK
1000 HNL956.81600 CZK
2000 HNL1913.63200 CZK
5000 HNL4784.08000 CZK
10000 HNL9568.16000 CZK