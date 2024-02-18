10 Czech korunas to Fijian dollars

Convert CZK to FJD at the real exchange rate

10 czk
0.95 fjd

1.00000 CZK = 0.09510 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Czech korunas to Fijian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CZK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and FJD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CZK to FJD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Czech korunas

CZK to EUR

CZK to USD

CZK to GBP

CZK to KRW

CZK to PLN

CZK to INR

CZK to TRY

CZK to CHF

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Fijian Dollar
1 CZK0.09510 FJD
5 CZK0.47552 FJD
10 CZK0.95103 FJD
20 CZK1.90206 FJD
50 CZK4.75516 FJD
100 CZK9.51032 FJD
250 CZK23.77580 FJD
500 CZK47.55160 FJD
1000 CZK95.10320 FJD
2000 CZK190.20640 FJD
5000 CZK475.51600 FJD
10000 CZK951.03200 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Czech Republic Koruna
1 FJD10.51490 CZK
5 FJD52.57450 CZK
10 FJD105.14900 CZK
20 FJD210.29800 CZK
50 FJD525.74500 CZK
100 FJD1051.49000 CZK
250 FJD2628.72500 CZK
500 FJD5257.45000 CZK
1000 FJD10514.90000 CZK
2000 FJD21029.80000 CZK
5000 FJD52574.50000 CZK
10000 FJD105149.00000 CZK