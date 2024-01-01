1 thousand Cape Verdean escudos to Russian rubles

Convert CVE to RUB at the real exchange rate

1,000 cve
898.82 rub

1.00000 CVE = 0.89882 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Russian Ruble
1 CVE0.89882 RUB
5 CVE4.49411 RUB
10 CVE8.98823 RUB
20 CVE17.97646 RUB
50 CVE44.94115 RUB
100 CVE89.88230 RUB
250 CVE224.70575 RUB
500 CVE449.41150 RUB
1000 CVE898.82300 RUB
2000 CVE1797.64600 RUB
5000 CVE4494.11500 RUB
10000 CVE8988.23000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 RUB1.11257 CVE
5 RUB5.56285 CVE
10 RUB11.12570 CVE
20 RUB22.25140 CVE
50 RUB55.62850 CVE
100 RUB111.25700 CVE
250 RUB278.14250 CVE
500 RUB556.28500 CVE
1000 RUB1112.57000 CVE
2000 RUB2225.14000 CVE
5000 RUB5562.85000 CVE
10000 RUB11125.70000 CVE