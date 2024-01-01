2000 Cape Verdean escudos to Polish zloty

Convert CVE to PLN at the real exchange rate

2,000 cve
78.36 pln

1.00000 CVE = 0.03918 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Cape Verdean escudos to Polish zloty

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CVE in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PLN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CVE to PLN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Cape Verdean escudos

CVE to USD

CVE to EUR

CVE to GBP

CVE to INR

CVE to JPY

CVE to RUB

CVE to AUD

CVE to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Polish Zloty
1 CVE0.03918 PLN
5 CVE0.19589 PLN
10 CVE0.39178 PLN
20 CVE0.78356 PLN
50 CVE1.95891 PLN
100 CVE3.91781 PLN
250 CVE9.79453 PLN
500 CVE19.58905 PLN
1000 CVE39.17810 PLN
2000 CVE78.35620 PLN
5000 CVE195.89050 PLN
10000 CVE391.78100 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 PLN25.52450 CVE
5 PLN127.62250 CVE
10 PLN255.24500 CVE
20 PLN510.49000 CVE
50 PLN1276.22500 CVE
100 PLN2552.45000 CVE
250 PLN6381.12500 CVE
500 PLN12762.25000 CVE
1000 PLN25524.50000 CVE
2000 PLN51049.00000 CVE
5000 PLN127622.50000 CVE
10000 PLN255245.00000 CVE