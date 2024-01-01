1 thousand Cape Verdean escudos to Canadian dollars

Convert CVE to CAD at the real exchange rate

1,000 cve
13.12 cad

1.00000 CVE = 0.01312 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Canadian Dollar
1 CVE0.01312 CAD
5 CVE0.06560 CAD
10 CVE0.13120 CAD
20 CVE0.26239 CAD
50 CVE0.65597 CAD
100 CVE1.31195 CAD
250 CVE3.27987 CAD
500 CVE6.55975 CAD
1000 CVE13.11950 CAD
2000 CVE26.23900 CAD
5000 CVE65.59750 CAD
10000 CVE131.19500 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 CAD76.22230 CVE
5 CAD381.11150 CVE
10 CAD762.22300 CVE
20 CAD1524.44600 CVE
50 CAD3811.11500 CVE
100 CAD7622.23000 CVE
250 CAD19055.57500 CVE
500 CAD38111.15000 CVE
1000 CAD76222.30000 CVE
2000 CAD152444.60000 CVE
5000 CAD381111.50000 CVE
10000 CAD762223.00000 CVE