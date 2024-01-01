10 Colombian pesos to Ugandan shillings

10 cop
10 ugx

1.00000 COP = 0.99119 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:05
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Ugandan Shilling
1 COP0.99119 UGX
5 COP4.95595 UGX
10 COP9.91190 UGX
20 COP19.82380 UGX
50 COP49.55950 UGX
100 COP99.11900 UGX
250 COP247.79750 UGX
500 COP495.59500 UGX
1000 COP991.19000 UGX
2000 COP1982.38000 UGX
5000 COP4955.95000 UGX
10000 COP9911.90000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Colombian Peso
1 UGX1.00889 COP
5 UGX5.04445 COP
10 UGX10.08890 COP
20 UGX20.17780 COP
50 UGX50.44450 COP
100 UGX100.88900 COP
250 UGX252.22250 COP
500 UGX504.44500 COP
1000 UGX1008.89000 COP
2000 UGX2017.78000 COP
5000 UGX5044.45000 COP
10000 UGX10088.90000 COP