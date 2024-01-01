Colombian pesos to Eswatini Emalangeni today

Convert COP to SZL at the real exchange rate

1,000 cop
4.42 szl

$1.000 COP = L0.004419 SZL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
COP to SZL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 COP to SZLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00460.0049
Low0.00440.0043
Average0.00450.0046
Change-0.98%-6.79%
1 COP to SZL stats

The performance of COP to SZL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0046 and a 30 day low of 0.0044. This means the 30 day average was 0.0045. The change for COP to SZL was -0.98.

The performance of COP to SZL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0049 and a 90 day low of 0.0043. This means the 90 day average was 0.0046. The change for COP to SZL was -6.79.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDSGDPHPZAR
1 USD10.9171.3870.7811.5361.32757.84318.285
1 EUR1.09111.5140.8521.6761.44763.1119.95
1 CAD0.7210.66110.5631.1070.95641.69613.181
1 GBP1.2811.1741.77611.9671.69974.06823.414

Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Swazi Lilangeni
1 COP0.00442 SZL
5 COP0.02210 SZL
10 COP0.04419 SZL
20 COP0.08839 SZL
50 COP0.22097 SZL
100 COP0.44193 SZL
250 COP1.10484 SZL
500 COP2.20967 SZL
1000 COP4.41934 SZL
2000 COP8.83868 SZL
5000 COP22.09670 SZL
10000 COP44.19340 SZL
Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Colombian Peso
1 SZL226.27800 COP
5 SZL1,131.39000 COP
10 SZL2,262.78000 COP
20 SZL4,525.56000 COP
50 SZL11,313.90000 COP
100 SZL22,627.80000 COP
250 SZL56,569.50000 COP
500 SZL113,139.00000 COP
1000 SZL226,278.00000 COP
2000 SZL452,556.00000 COP
5000 SZL1,131,390.00000 COP
10000 SZL2,262,780.00000 COP