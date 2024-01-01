Colombian pesos to Surinamese dollars today

Convert COP to SRD at the real exchange rate

1,000 cop
6.98 srd

$1.000 COP = $0.006982 SRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:46
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

COP to SRD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 COP to SRDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00760.0086
Low0.00700.0070
Average0.00740.0078
Change-5.89%-18.94%
View full history

1 COP to SRD stats

The performance of COP to SRD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0076 and a 30 day low of 0.0070. This means the 30 day average was 0.0074. The change for COP to SRD was -5.89.

The performance of COP to SRD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0086 and a 90 day low of 0.0070. This means the 90 day average was 0.0078. The change for COP to SRD was -18.94.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDSGDPHPZAR
1 USD10.9171.3870.7811.5361.32757.84318.285
1 EUR1.09111.5140.8521.6761.44763.1119.95
1 CAD0.7210.66110.5631.1070.95641.69613.181
1 GBP1.2811.1741.77611.9671.69974.06823.414

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Colombian pesos to Surinamese dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select COP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SRD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current COP to SRD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Colombian peso

COP to USD

COP to EUR

COP to CAD

COP to GBP

COP to AUD

COP to SGD

COP to PHP

COP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Surinamese Dollar
1 COP0.00698 SRD
5 COP0.03491 SRD
10 COP0.06982 SRD
20 COP0.13964 SRD
50 COP0.34910 SRD
100 COP0.69820 SRD
250 COP1.74551 SRD
500 COP3.49102 SRD
1000 COP6.98203 SRD
2000 COP13.96406 SRD
5000 COP34.91015 SRD
10000 COP69.82030 SRD
Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Colombian Peso
1 SRD143.22500 COP
5 SRD716.12500 COP
10 SRD1,432.25000 COP
20 SRD2,864.50000 COP
50 SRD7,161.25000 COP
100 SRD14,322.50000 COP
250 SRD35,806.25000 COP
500 SRD71,612.50000 COP
1000 SRD143,225.00000 COP
2000 SRD286,450.00000 COP
5000 SRD716,125.00000 COP
10000 SRD1,432,250.00000 COP