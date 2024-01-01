5 Colombian pesos to Russian rubles

Convert COP to RUB at the real exchange rate

5 cop
0.12 rub

1.00000 COP = 0.02363 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:05
How to convert Colombian pesos to Russian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select COP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RUB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current COP to RUB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Russian Ruble
1 COP0.02363 RUB
5 COP0.11816 RUB
10 COP0.23633 RUB
20 COP0.47266 RUB
50 COP1.18164 RUB
100 COP2.36328 RUB
250 COP5.90820 RUB
500 COP11.81640 RUB
1000 COP23.63280 RUB
2000 COP47.26560 RUB
5000 COP118.16400 RUB
10000 COP236.32800 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Colombian Peso
1 RUB42.31420 COP
5 RUB211.57100 COP
10 RUB423.14200 COP
20 RUB846.28400 COP
50 RUB2115.71000 COP
100 RUB4231.42000 COP
250 RUB10578.55000 COP
500 RUB21157.10000 COP
1000 RUB42314.20000 COP
2000 RUB84628.40000 COP
5000 RUB211571.00000 COP
10000 RUB423142.00000 COP