Colombian pesos to Angolan kwanzas today

Convert COP to AOA at the real exchange rate

1,000 cop
214.92 aoa

$1.000 COP = Kz0.2149 AOA

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

COP to AOA conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 COP to AOALast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.22500.2256
Low0.21370.2069
Average0.21960.2174
Change0.57%-0.34%
View full history

1 COP to AOA stats

The performance of COP to AOA in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2250 and a 30 day low of 0.2137. This means the 30 day average was 0.2196. The change for COP to AOA was 0.57.

The performance of COP to AOA in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2256 and a 90 day low of 0.2069. This means the 90 day average was 0.2174. The change for COP to AOA was -0.34.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDSGDPHPZAR
1 USD10.9171.3870.7811.5361.32757.84318.285
1 EUR1.09111.5140.8521.6761.44763.1119.95
1 CAD0.7210.66110.5631.1070.95641.69613.181
1 GBP1.2811.1741.77611.9671.69974.06823.414

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Colombian pesos to Angolan kwanzas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select COP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AOA in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current COP to AOA rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Colombian peso

COP to USD

COP to EUR

COP to CAD

COP to GBP

COP to AUD

COP to SGD

COP to PHP

COP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Angolan Kwanza
1 COP0.21492 AOA
5 COP1.07461 AOA
10 COP2.14921 AOA
20 COP4.29842 AOA
50 COP10.74605 AOA
100 COP21.49210 AOA
250 COP53.73025 AOA
500 COP107.46050 AOA
1000 COP214.92100 AOA
2000 COP429.84200 AOA
5000 COP1,074.60500 AOA
10000 COP2,149.21000 AOA
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Colombian Peso
1 AOA4.65286 COP
5 AOA23.26430 COP
10 AOA46.52860 COP
20 AOA93.05720 COP
50 AOA232.64300 COP
100 AOA465.28600 COP
250 AOA1,163.21500 COP
500 AOA2,326.43000 COP
1000 AOA4,652.86000 COP
2000 AOA9,305.72000 COP
5000 AOA23,264.30000 COP
10000 AOA46,528.60000 COP