1.00000 CHF = 123.48700 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 3:20 UTC
CHF to XPF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 CHF → 0 XPF
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Swiss Franc / CFP Franc
1 CHF123.48700 XPF
5 CHF617.43500 XPF
10 CHF1234.87000 XPF
20 CHF2469.74000 XPF
50 CHF6174.35000 XPF
100 CHF12348.70000 XPF
250 CHF30871.75000 XPF
500 CHF61743.50000 XPF
1000 CHF123487.00000 XPF
2000 CHF246974.00000 XPF
5000 CHF617435.00000 XPF
10000 CHF1234870.00000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Swiss Franc
1 XPF0.00810 CHF
5 XPF0.04049 CHF
10 XPF0.08098 CHF
20 XPF0.16196 CHF
50 XPF0.40490 CHF
100 XPF0.80980 CHF
250 XPF2.02450 CHF
500 XPF4.04900 CHF
1000 XPF8.09800 CHF
2000 XPF16.19600 CHF
5000 XPF40.49000 CHF
10000 XPF80.98000 CHF