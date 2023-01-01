10 thousand Swiss francs to Uzbekistan soms

Convert CHF to UZS at the real exchange rate

10,000 chf
133,218,000 uzs

1.00000 CHF = 13321.80000 UZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 3:12 UTC
CHF to UZS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 CHF → 0 UZS
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.8671.056887.75141.435131.64790.9678518.395
1GBP1.153411.21895101.2161.655331.900751.1163221.2174
1USD0.946250.820378183.0351.3581.559330.915817.4063
1INR0.01139580.009879910.012043110.01635450.01877920.01102910.209626

Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Uzbekistan Som
1 CHF13321.80000 UZS
5 CHF66609.00000 UZS
10 CHF133218.00000 UZS
20 CHF266436.00000 UZS
50 CHF666090.00000 UZS
100 CHF1332180.00000 UZS
250 CHF3330450.00000 UZS
500 CHF6660900.00000 UZS
1000 CHF13321800.00000 UZS
2000 CHF26643600.00000 UZS
5000 CHF66609000.00000 UZS
10000 CHF133218000.00000 UZS
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Swiss Franc
1 UZS0.00008 CHF
5 UZS0.00038 CHF
10 UZS0.00075 CHF
20 UZS0.00150 CHF
50 UZS0.00375 CHF
100 UZS0.00751 CHF
250 UZS0.01877 CHF
500 UZS0.03753 CHF
1000 UZS0.07507 CHF
2000 UZS0.15013 CHF
5000 UZS0.37533 CHF
10000 UZS0.75065 CHF