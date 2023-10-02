1 thousand Swiss francs to Ukrainian hryvnias

Convert CHF to UAH at the real exchange rate

1000 chf
39930.80 uah

1.00000 CHF = 39.93080 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 3:8 UTC
CHF to UAH conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 CHF → 0 UAH
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 CHF39.93080 UAH
5 CHF199.65400 UAH
10 CHF399.30800 UAH
20 CHF798.61600 UAH
50 CHF1996.54000 UAH
100 CHF3993.08000 UAH
250 CHF9982.70000 UAH
500 CHF19965.40000 UAH
1000 CHF39930.80000 UAH
2000 CHF79861.60000 UAH
5000 CHF199654.00000 UAH
10000 CHF399308.00000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Swiss Franc
1 UAH0.02504 CHF
5 UAH0.12522 CHF
10 UAH0.25043 CHF
20 UAH0.50087 CHF
50 UAH1.25216 CHF
100 UAH2.50433 CHF
250 UAH6.26083 CHF
500 UAH12.52165 CHF
1000 UAH25.04330 CHF
2000 UAH50.08660 CHF
5000 UAH125.21650 CHF
10000 UAH250.43300 CHF