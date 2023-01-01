10 Ukrainian hryvnias to Swiss francs

Convert UAH to CHF at the real exchange rate

10 uah
0.25 chf

1.00000 UAH = 0.02508 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 9:29 UTC
Track the exchange rateSend money
50+ currencies in one account

UAH to CHF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 UAH → 0 CHF
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86651.051487.51691.448361.659010.964119.0028
1GBP1.1540711.2134101.0011.671521.914641.1126421.9307
1USD0.95110.824131183.23841.377551.577910.91718.0738
1INR0.01142640.009900850.012013710.01654950.01895650.01101660.217133

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ukrainian hryvnias to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UAH in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UAH to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ukrainian hryvnias

UAH to USD

UAH to EUR

UAH to INR

UAH to GBP

UAH to SGD

UAH to CAD

UAH to ZAR

UAH to AUD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Swiss Franc
1 UAH0.02508 CHF
5 UAH0.12538 CHF
10 UAH0.25076 CHF
20 UAH0.50152 CHF
50 UAH1.25381 CHF
100 UAH2.50762 CHF
250 UAH6.26905 CHF
500 UAH12.53810 CHF
1000 UAH25.07620 CHF
2000 UAH50.15240 CHF
5000 UAH125.38100 CHF
10000 UAH250.76200 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 CHF39.87850 UAH
5 CHF199.39250 UAH
10 CHF398.78500 UAH
20 CHF797.57000 UAH
50 CHF1993.92500 UAH
100 CHF3987.85000 UAH
250 CHF9969.62500 UAH
500 CHF19939.25000 UAH
1000 CHF39878.50000 UAH
2000 CHF79757.00000 UAH
5000 CHF199392.50000 UAH
10000 CHF398785.00000 UAH