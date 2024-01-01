Convert CHF to UAH at the real exchange rate

amount-spellout.1000 Swiss francs to Ukrainian hryvnias

1,000 chf
44,897.50 uah

SFr.1.000 CHF = ₴44.90 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:13
How to convert Swiss francs to Ukrainian hryvnias

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UAH in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to UAH rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 CHF44,89750 UAH
5 CHF224,48750 UAH
10 CHF448,97500 UAH
20 CHF897,95000 UAH
50 CHF2.244,87500 UAH
100 CHF4.489,75000 UAH
250 CHF11.224,37500 UAH
500 CHF22.448,75000 UAH
1000 CHF44.897,50000 UAH
2000 CHF89.795,00000 UAH
5000 CHF224.487,50000 UAH
10000 CHF448.975,00000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Swiss Franc
1 UAH0,02227 CHF
5 UAH0,11137 CHF
10 UAH0,22273 CHF
20 UAH0,44546 CHF
50 UAH1,11365 CHF
100 UAH2,22730 CHF
250 UAH5,56825 CHF
500 UAH11,13650 CHF
1000 UAH22,27300 CHF
2000 UAH44,54600 CHF
5000 UAH111,36500 CHF
10000 UAH222,73000 CHF