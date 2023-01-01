50 Swiss francs to Azerbaijani manats

Convert CHF to AZN at the real exchange rate

50 chf
92.80 azn

1.00000 CHF = 1.85600 AZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 0:41 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

CHF to AZN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 CHF → 0 AZN
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86671.056487.71821.434011.641650.967618.3882
1GBP1.153811.2188101.2031.654461.894021.1164221.215
1USD0.94660.820479183.0351.357451.5540.9159517.4065
1INR0.01140010.009881120.012043110.01634790.0187150.01103090.209628

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swiss francs to Azerbaijani manats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AZN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to AZN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swiss francs

CHF to USD

CHF to EUR

CHF to GBP

CHF to INR

CHF to CAD

CHF to AUD

CHF to JPY

CHF to NZD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Azerbaijani Manat
1 CHF1.85600 AZN
5 CHF9.28000 AZN
10 CHF18.56000 AZN
20 CHF37.12000 AZN
50 CHF92.80000 AZN
100 CHF185.60000 AZN
250 CHF464.00000 AZN
500 CHF928.00000 AZN
1000 CHF1856.00000 AZN
2000 CHF3712.00000 AZN
5000 CHF9280.00000 AZN
10000 CHF18560.00000 AZN
Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / Swiss Franc
1 AZN0.53879 CHF
5 AZN2.69397 CHF
10 AZN5.38794 CHF
20 AZN10.77588 CHF
50 AZN26.93970 CHF
100 AZN53.87940 CHF
250 AZN134.69850 CHF
500 AZN269.39700 CHF
1000 AZN538.79400 CHF
2000 AZN1077.58800 CHF
5000 AZN2693.97000 CHF
10000 AZN5387.94000 CHF