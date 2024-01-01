Belarusian rubles to CFP francs today

Convert BYN to XPF at the real exchange rate

1,000 byn
33,596 xpf

Br1.000 BYN = ₣33.60 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BYN to XPF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BYN to XPFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High33.896434.0900
Low33.435533.4355
Average33.633933.7705
Change-0.89%-1.18%
1 BYN to XPF stats

The performance of BYN to XPF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 33.8964 and a 30 day low of 33.4355. This means the 30 day average was 33.6339. The change for BYN to XPF was -0.89.

The performance of BYN to XPF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 34.0900 and a 90 day low of 33.4355. This means the 90 day average was 33.7705. The change for BYN to XPF was -1.18.

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDAUDNZDEURGBPZAR
1 USD11.3871.3271.5361.6780.9170.78118.285
1 CAD0.72110.9561.1071.210.6610.56313.181
1 SGD0.7541.04611.1581.2650.6910.58913.783
1 AUD0.6510.9030.86411.0930.5970.50911.907

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Belarusian rubles to CFP francs

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BYN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XPF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

    That's it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BYN to XPF rate and how it's changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / CFP Franc
1 BYN33.59560 XPF
5 BYN167.97800 XPF
10 BYN335.95600 XPF
20 BYN671.91200 XPF
50 BYN1,679.78000 XPF
100 BYN3,359.56000 XPF
250 BYN8,398.90000 XPF
500 BYN16,797.80000 XPF
1000 BYN33,595.60000 XPF
2000 BYN67,191.20000 XPF
5000 BYN167,978.00000 XPF
10000 BYN335,956.00000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Belarusian Ruble
1 XPF0.02977 BYN
5 XPF0.14883 BYN
10 XPF0.29766 BYN
20 XPF0.59532 BYN
50 XPF1.48829 BYN
100 XPF2.97658 BYN
250 XPF7.44145 BYN
500 XPF14.88290 BYN
1000 XPF29.76580 BYN
2000 XPF59.53160 BYN
5000 XPF148.82900 BYN
10000 XPF297.65800 BYN