Belarusian rubles to Saudi riyals today

Convert BYN to SAR at the real exchange rate

1,000 byn
1,147.67 sar

Br1.000 BYN = SR1.148 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BYN to SAR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BYN to SARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.14771.1574
Low1.14541.1454
Average1.14701.1471
Change0.04%0.11%
1 BYN to SAR stats

The performance of BYN to SAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.1477 and a 30 day low of 1.1454. This means the 30 day average was 1.1470. The change for BYN to SAR was 0.04.

The performance of BYN to SAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.1574 and a 90 day low of 1.1454. This means the 90 day average was 1.1471. The change for BYN to SAR was 0.11.

How to convert Belarusian rubles to Saudi riyals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BYN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BYN to SAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Saudi Riyal
1 BYN1.14767 SAR
5 BYN5.73835 SAR
10 BYN11.47670 SAR
20 BYN22.95340 SAR
50 BYN57.38350 SAR
100 BYN114.76700 SAR
250 BYN286.91750 SAR
500 BYN573.83500 SAR
1000 BYN1,147.67000 SAR
2000 BYN2,295.34000 SAR
5000 BYN5,738.35000 SAR
10000 BYN11,476.70000 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Belarusian Ruble
1 SAR0.87133 BYN
5 SAR4.35664 BYN
10 SAR8.71327 BYN
20 SAR17.42654 BYN
50 SAR43.56635 BYN
100 SAR87.13270 BYN
250 SAR217.83175 BYN
500 SAR435.66350 BYN
1000 SAR871.32700 BYN
2000 SAR1,742.65400 BYN
5000 SAR4,356.63500 BYN
10000 SAR8,713.27000 BYN