Belarusian rubles to Polish zloty today

Convert BYN to PLN at the real exchange rate

1,000 byn
1,202.54 pln

Br1.000 BYN = zł1.203 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
We can't send money between these currencies

BYN to PLN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BYN to PLNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.21981.2511
Low1.19111.1911
Average1.20471.2143
Change-0.74%-2.16%
1 BYN to PLN stats

The performance of BYN to PLN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.2198 and a 30 day low of 1.1911. This means the 30 day average was 1.2047. The change for BYN to PLN was -0.74.

The performance of BYN to PLN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.2511 and a 90 day low of 1.1911. This means the 90 day average was 1.2143. The change for BYN to PLN was -2.16.

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDAUDNZDEURGBPZAR
1 USD11.3871.3271.5361.6780.9170.78118.285
1 CAD0.72110.9561.1071.210.6610.56313.181
1 SGD0.7541.04611.1581.2650.6910.58913.783
1 AUD0.6510.9030.86411.0930.5970.50911.907

Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Polish Zloty
1 BYN1.20254 PLN
5 BYN6.01270 PLN
10 BYN12.02540 PLN
20 BYN24.05080 PLN
50 BYN60.12700 PLN
100 BYN120.25400 PLN
250 BYN300.63500 PLN
500 BYN601.27000 PLN
1000 BYN1,202.54000 PLN
2000 BYN2,405.08000 PLN
5000 BYN6,012.70000 PLN
10000 BYN12,025.40000 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Belarusian Ruble
1 PLN0.83158 BYN
5 PLN4.15788 BYN
10 PLN8.31575 BYN
20 PLN16.63150 BYN
50 PLN41.57875 BYN
100 PLN83.15750 BYN
250 PLN207.89375 BYN
500 PLN415.78750 BYN
1000 PLN831.57500 BYN
2000 PLN1,663.15000 BYN
5000 PLN4,157.87500 BYN
10000 PLN8,315.75000 BYN