250 byn
307.94 pln

1.00000 BYN = 1.23175 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Belarusian rubles to Polish zloty

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BYN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PLN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BYN to PLN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Polish Zloty
1 BYN1.23175 PLN
5 BYN6.15875 PLN
10 BYN12.31750 PLN
20 BYN24.63500 PLN
50 BYN61.58750 PLN
100 BYN123.17500 PLN
250 BYN307.93750 PLN
500 BYN615.87500 PLN
1000 BYN1231.75000 PLN
2000 BYN2463.50000 PLN
5000 BYN6158.75000 PLN
10000 BYN12317.50000 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Belarusian Ruble
1 PLN0.81185 BYN
5 PLN4.05926 BYN
10 PLN8.11852 BYN
20 PLN16.23704 BYN
50 PLN40.59260 BYN
100 PLN81.18520 BYN
250 PLN202.96300 BYN
500 PLN405.92600 BYN
1000 PLN811.85200 BYN
2000 PLN1623.70400 BYN
5000 PLN4059.26000 BYN
10000 PLN8118.52000 BYN