5 Polish zloty to Belarusian rubles

Convert PLN to BYN at the real exchange rate

5 pln
4.01 byn

1.000 PLN = 0.8014 BYN

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:50
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Belarusian Ruble
1 PLN0.80139 BYN
5 PLN4.00697 BYN
10 PLN8.01393 BYN
20 PLN16.02786 BYN
50 PLN40.06965 BYN
100 PLN80.13930 BYN
250 PLN200.34825 BYN
500 PLN400.69650 BYN
1000 PLN801.39300 BYN
2000 PLN1,602.78600 BYN
5000 PLN4,006.96500 BYN
10000 PLN8,013.93000 BYN
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Polish Zloty
1 BYN1.24783 PLN
5 BYN6.23915 PLN
10 BYN12.47830 PLN
20 BYN24.95660 PLN
50 BYN62.39150 PLN
100 BYN124.78300 PLN
250 BYN311.95750 PLN
500 BYN623.91500 PLN
1000 BYN1,247.83000 PLN
2000 BYN2,495.66000 PLN
5000 BYN6,239.15000 PLN
10000 BYN12,478.30000 PLN