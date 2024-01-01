10 thousand Belarusian rubles to Lebanese pounds

Convert BYN to LBP at the real exchange rate

10,000 byn
45,932,900 lbp

1.00000 BYN = 4593.29000 LBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Belarusian rubles to Lebanese pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BYN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BYN to LBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Belarusian rubles

BYN to USD

BYN to CAD

BYN to SGD

BYN to AUD

BYN to NZD

BYN to EUR

BYN to GBP

BYN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Lebanese Pound
1 BYN4593.29000 LBP
5 BYN22966.45000 LBP
10 BYN45932.90000 LBP
20 BYN91865.80000 LBP
50 BYN229664.50000 LBP
100 BYN459329.00000 LBP
250 BYN1148322.50000 LBP
500 BYN2296645.00000 LBP
1000 BYN4593290.00000 LBP
2000 BYN9186580.00000 LBP
5000 BYN22966450.00000 LBP
10000 BYN45932900.00000 LBP
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Belarusian Ruble
1 LBP0.00022 BYN
5 LBP0.00109 BYN
10 LBP0.00218 BYN
20 LBP0.00435 BYN
50 LBP0.01089 BYN
100 LBP0.02177 BYN
250 LBP0.05443 BYN
500 LBP0.10885 BYN
1000 LBP0.21771 BYN
2000 LBP0.43542 BYN
5000 LBP1.08855 BYN
10000 LBP2.17709 BYN