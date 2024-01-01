1 Lebanese pound to Belarusian rubles

1.00000 LBP = 0.00022 BYN

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:00
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Belarusian Ruble
1 LBP0.00022 BYN
5 LBP0.00109 BYN
10 LBP0.00218 BYN
20 LBP0.00435 BYN
50 LBP0.01089 BYN
100 LBP0.02177 BYN
250 LBP0.05443 BYN
500 LBP0.10885 BYN
1000 LBP0.21771 BYN
2000 LBP0.43541 BYN
5000 LBP1.08853 BYN
10000 LBP2.17706 BYN
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Lebanese Pound
1 BYN4593.34000 LBP
5 BYN22966.70000 LBP
10 BYN45933.40000 LBP
20 BYN91866.80000 LBP
50 BYN229667.00000 LBP
100 BYN459334.00000 LBP
250 BYN1148335.00000 LBP
500 BYN2296670.00000 LBP
1000 BYN4593340.00000 LBP
2000 BYN9186680.00000 LBP
5000 BYN22966700.00000 LBP
10000 BYN45933400.00000 LBP