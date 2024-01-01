Belarusian rubles to Kyrgystani soms today

Convert BYN to KGS at the real exchange rate

1,000 byn
25,807.60 kgs

Br1.000 BYN = Лв25.81 KGS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BYN to KGS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BYN to KGSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High26.319227.2573
Low25.776625.7766
Average26.055526.5554
Change-1.94%-4.82%
1 BYN to KGS stats

The performance of BYN to KGS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 26.3192 and a 30 day low of 25.7766. This means the 30 day average was 26.0555. The change for BYN to KGS was -1.94.

The performance of BYN to KGS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 27.2573 and a 90 day low of 25.7766. This means the 90 day average was 26.5554. The change for BYN to KGS was -4.82.

How to convert Belarusian rubles to Kyrgystani soms

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BYN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KGS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BYN to KGS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

