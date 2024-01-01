Belarusian rubles to Hungarian forints today

Convert BYN to HUF at the real exchange rate

1,000 byn
111,517 huf

Br1.000 BYN = Ft111.5 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BYN to HUF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BYN to HUFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High112.3290113.7860
Low109.2760108.2500
Average110.5048110.7591
Change0.28%0.68%
View full history

1 BYN to HUF stats

The performance of BYN to HUF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 112.3290 and a 30 day low of 109.2760. This means the 30 day average was 110.5048. The change for BYN to HUF was 0.28.

The performance of BYN to HUF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 113.7860 and a 90 day low of 108.2500. This means the 90 day average was 110.7591. The change for BYN to HUF was 0.68.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDAUDNZDEURGBPZAR
1 USD11.3871.3271.5361.6780.9170.78118.285
1 CAD0.72110.9561.1071.210.6610.56313.181
1 SGD0.7541.04611.1581.2650.6910.58913.783
1 AUD0.6510.9030.86411.0930.5970.50911.907

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Belarusian rubles to Hungarian forints

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BYN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HUF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BYN to HUF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Belarusian ruble

BYN to USD

BYN to CAD

BYN to SGD

BYN to AUD

BYN to NZD

BYN to EUR

BYN to GBP

BYN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Hungarian Forint
1 BYN111.51700 HUF
5 BYN557.58500 HUF
10 BYN1,115.17000 HUF
20 BYN2,230.34000 HUF
50 BYN5,575.85000 HUF
100 BYN11,151.70000 HUF
250 BYN27,879.25000 HUF
500 BYN55,758.50000 HUF
1000 BYN111,517.00000 HUF
2000 BYN223,034.00000 HUF
5000 BYN557,585.00000 HUF
10000 BYN1,115,170.00000 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Belarusian Ruble
2000 HUF17.93454 BYN
5000 HUF44.83635 BYN
10000 HUF89.67270 BYN
15000 HUF134.50905 BYN
20000 HUF179.34540 BYN
30000 HUF269.01810 BYN
40000 HUF358.69080 BYN
50000 HUF448.36350 BYN
60000 HUF538.03620 BYN
100000 HUF896.72700 BYN
150000 HUF1,345.09050 BYN
200000 HUF1,793.45400 BYN