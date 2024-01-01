Belarusian rubles to Hungarian forints today
Convert BYN to HUF at the real exchange rate
|1 BYN to HUF
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|112.3290
|113.7860
|Low
|109.2760
|108.2500
|Average
|110.5048
|110.7591
|Change
|0.28%
|0.68%
|View full history
1 BYN to HUF stats
The performance of BYN to HUF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 112.3290 and a 30 day low of 109.2760. This means the 30 day average was 110.5048. The change for BYN to HUF was 0.28.
The performance of BYN to HUF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 113.7860 and a 90 day low of 108.2500. This means the 90 day average was 110.7591. The change for BYN to HUF was 0.68.
|Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Hungarian Forint
|1 BYN
|111.51700 HUF
|5 BYN
|557.58500 HUF
|10 BYN
|1,115.17000 HUF
|20 BYN
|2,230.34000 HUF
|50 BYN
|5,575.85000 HUF
|100 BYN
|11,151.70000 HUF
|250 BYN
|27,879.25000 HUF
|500 BYN
|55,758.50000 HUF
|1000 BYN
|111,517.00000 HUF
|2000 BYN
|223,034.00000 HUF
|5000 BYN
|557,585.00000 HUF
|10000 BYN
|1,115,170.00000 HUF
|Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Belarusian Ruble
|2000 HUF
|17.93454 BYN
|5000 HUF
|44.83635 BYN
|10000 HUF
|89.67270 BYN
|15000 HUF
|134.50905 BYN
|20000 HUF
|179.34540 BYN
|30000 HUF
|269.01810 BYN
|40000 HUF
|358.69080 BYN
|50000 HUF
|448.36350 BYN
|60000 HUF
|538.03620 BYN
|100000 HUF
|896.72700 BYN
|150000 HUF
|1,345.09050 BYN
|200000 HUF
|1,793.45400 BYN