10 thousand Belarusian rubles to Hungarian forints

Convert BYN to HUF at the real exchange rate

10,000 byn
1,104,260 huf

1.00000 BYN = 110.42600 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDAUDNZDEURGBPZAR
1 USD11.348451.34711.530921.632790.927850.79358818.8825
1 CAD0.74159210.9989991.135321.210860.6881250.58851914.0031
1 SGD0.7423351.00111.136461.212080.6888150.58910814.0171
1 AUD0.65320.8808080.87992611.066540.6061060.51837212.334

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Belarusian rubles to Hungarian forints

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BYN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HUF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BYN to HUF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Belarusian rubles

BYN to USD

BYN to CAD

BYN to SGD

BYN to AUD

BYN to NZD

BYN to EUR

BYN to GBP

BYN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Hungarian Forint
1 BYN110.42600 HUF
5 BYN552.13000 HUF
10 BYN1104.26000 HUF
20 BYN2208.52000 HUF
50 BYN5521.30000 HUF
100 BYN11042.60000 HUF
250 BYN27606.50000 HUF
500 BYN55213.00000 HUF
1000 BYN110426.00000 HUF
2000 BYN220852.00000 HUF
5000 BYN552130.00000 HUF
10000 BYN1104260.00000 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Belarusian Ruble
2000 HUF18.11162 BYN
5000 HUF45.27905 BYN
10000 HUF90.55810 BYN
15000 HUF135.83715 BYN
20000 HUF181.11620 BYN
30000 HUF271.67430 BYN
40000 HUF362.23240 BYN
50000 HUF452.79050 BYN
60000 HUF543.34860 BYN
100000 HUF905.58100 BYN
150000 HUF1358.37150 BYN
200000 HUF1811.16200 BYN