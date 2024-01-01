5,000 Bhutanese ngultrums to Mexican pesos

Convert BTN to MXN at the real exchange rate

5,000 btn
1,001.44 mxn

1.000 BTN = 0.2003 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:18
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADZAREURGBPSGDNZDAUD
1 USD11.37818.9750.9410.8031.3631.6941.552
1 CAD0.726113.7670.6830.5830.9891.2291.126
1 ZAR0.0530.07310.050.0420.0720.0890.082
1 EUR1.0631.46520.16310.8541.4481.81.649

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Mexican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MXN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to MXN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bhutanese ngultrums

BTN to USD

BTN to CAD

BTN to ZAR

BTN to EUR

BTN to GBP

BTN to SGD

BTN to NZD

BTN to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Mexican Peso
1 BTN0.20029 MXN
5 BTN1.00144 MXN
10 BTN2.00288 MXN
20 BTN4.00576 MXN
50 BTN10.01440 MXN
100 BTN20.02880 MXN
250 BTN50.07200 MXN
500 BTN100.14400 MXN
1000 BTN200.28800 MXN
2000 BTN400.57600 MXN
5000 BTN1,001.44000 MXN
10000 BTN2,002.88000 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 MXN4.99282 BTN
5 MXN24.96410 BTN
10 MXN49.92820 BTN
20 MXN99.85640 BTN
50 MXN249.64100 BTN
100 MXN499.28200 BTN
250 MXN1,248.20500 BTN
500 MXN2,496.41000 BTN
1000 MXN4,992.82000 BTN
2000 MXN9,985.64000 BTN
5000 MXN24,964.10000 BTN
10000 MXN49,928.20000 BTN