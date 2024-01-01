5 Bhutanese ngultrums to Azerbaijani manats

Convert BTN to AZN at the real exchange rate

5 btn
0.10 azn

1.000 BTN = 0.02036 AZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:38
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Azerbaijani Manat
1 BTN0.02036 AZN
5 BTN0.10182 AZN
10 BTN0.20364 AZN
20 BTN0.40727 AZN
50 BTN1.01818 AZN
100 BTN2.03636 AZN
250 BTN5.09090 AZN
500 BTN10.18180 AZN
1000 BTN20.36360 AZN
2000 BTN40.72720 AZN
5000 BTN101.81800 AZN
10000 BTN203.63600 AZN
Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 AZN49.10720 BTN
5 AZN245.53600 BTN
10 AZN491.07200 BTN
20 AZN982.14400 BTN
50 AZN2,455.36000 BTN
100 AZN4,910.72000 BTN
250 AZN12,276.80000 BTN
500 AZN24,553.60000 BTN
1000 AZN49,107.20000 BTN
2000 AZN98,214.40000 BTN
5000 AZN245,536.00000 BTN
10000 AZN491,072.00000 BTN